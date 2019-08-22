The Irish Heart Foundation is offering free CPR training to members of the public in Donegal. The training is part of a new free community CPR training programme, Hands for Life, run by the Irish Heart Foundation and supported by Abbott and ESB Networks.

With Hands for Life, the Irish Heart Foundation will offer free CPR training to 100,000 people in local communities throughout Ireland over the next two years. Locals in Donegal can now sign up for the following training course by visiting www.HandsForLife.ie:

The Base Enterprise Centre, Railway Road, Stranorlar, Co. Donegal – Saturday 31st August at 10am, 11.30am and 1pm

Ray Community Centre, Rathmullan, Co. Donegal – Thursday 12th September at 5pm, 6.30pm and 8pm

Hands for Life training courses are free and open to all adults aged 18 and over. Communities, groups and clubs who have 30 or more people interested in a free Hands for Life training course can contact the Irish Heart Foundation directly on 01 668 5001 or handsforlife@irishheart.ie to arrange a training course in their locality.

Pictured in Dublin at the launch of the Irish Heart Foundation’s free community CPR training programme, Hands for Life are Aoife McGivney, Nurse, Paul Hennessy, Customer Experience Director, Abbott, Paul Mulvaney, Executive Director, Customer Delivery, ESB Networks and Tim Collins, CEO, Irish Heart Foundation. The programme is supported by Abbott and ESB Networks and will offer free CPR training to 100,000 people in local communities throughout Ireland over the next two years.

The training course takes just under one hour to complete and attendees will learn:

How to recognise a cardiac arrest

How to perform compressions, including hands-on practice on a CPR training manikin

How to use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator)

How to respond to a choking emergency

How to recognise a stroke



Brigid Sinnott, Resuscitation Manager with the Irish Heart Foundation, said: “Every day in Ireland 13 people die from a cardiac arrest. Around 70% of these happen at home in front of a loved one. If there is someone nearby who knows CPR and can start performing compressions quickly, you can double or even triple a person’s chances of survival.

“At the Irish Heart Foundation, we are on a mission to save lives. We want to create a nation of lifesavers by training as many people as possible in the lifesaving skill of CPR. That’s why we’ve developed the Hands for Life programme and now thanks to the support of Abbott and ESB Networks, we will train 100,000 people in the next two years which will in turn improve people’s chances of surviving a cardiac arrest in Ireland.

“We’re looking forward to bring our free CPR training to Donegal and hope that the people of Stranorlar, Ballybofey, Rathmullan and further afield will join us on Saturday 31st August and Thursday 12thSeptember to learn this important life-saving skill.”

For more information and to sign up for a local training course in Donegal, visit www.HandsForLife.ie

