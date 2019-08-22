Minister announces two large scale projects for two Milford schools

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has announced that two Milford schools, the Loreto Community School and Mulroy College have been approved for large scale projects to build new classrooms.

“It is an honour, as a Government Minister, to be able to share news like this with the schools and to the local community around Milford, Fanad, north Donegal, the Letterkenny area and everywhere families are sending children to these schools,” Minister McHugh said.

Loreto and Mulroy have been approved for the large scale projects by the Building Unit in the Department of Education and Skills under its additional accommodation programme.

Minister McHugh said: “I was in Loreto and Mulroy on the morning the Leaving Certificate results came out. Obviously the entire focus was on the teenagers, their hopes and plans for the future.

“And now just a week or so later we are able to bring news of multi-million euro Government investment in our schools which I have no doubt will give everyone associated with the schools a massive boost and another goal to aim for.

“I have spoken to both principals – Margaret O’Connor in Loreto and Fiona Temple in Mulroy. I am sure they cannot wait to share the news and get down to work to see these projects come a reality.”

The decisions on the additional accommodation projects are based on a number of factors including the increasing and projected enrolments in the schools.

Minister McHugh said: “Loreto Community School has been approved for eleven new classrooms which will includes the replacement of five prefabs with permanent rooms, one technical graphics classroom, two science labs and prep area, one art room and two special education teaching rooms. New toilets and a locker area will also form part of the plan."

Mulroy College has been approved for one mainstream classroom, two special education needs rooms and three special education teaching rooms, as well as toilets. The Department is also awaiting a revised roof replacement design which will be considered at a later date.

“It is a fantastic boost to see investment in schools to support increasing enrolments with projections for around 800 students to be in Loreto in the coming years and around 530 students enrolling in Mulroy this year.”

Minister McHugh added: “There are a number of other school projects in the pipeline in the county and I hope to be in a position to signal progress on those in the coming weeks and months.”