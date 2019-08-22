Temperatures to increase for next few days after a wet start today

With reports of scorching weather on the way, today has started on a much duller note and Met Eireann say it will be rather cloudy across the northwest of Ulster for much of the first half of the day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, becoming drier towards evening. Fairly breezy in fresh southwest winds. Highs of 18 to 20 degrees.

Dry and humid overnight with lows of 13 or 14 degrees. Moderate southwest breezes.

Tomorrow looks a better day - warm and fairly sunny day with highs of 20 to 23 degrees in light southwest breezes.

For the weekend great weather in the east of the country on Saturday, not bad here but it will tend to be cloudier with outbreaks of rain and drizzle there throughout the day and also temperatures a little lower than in the east where they are predicting 23 degrees.

Sunday will be another warm and sunny day with highs of 20 to 24 degrees, but again warmest in the east of the country. Only light breezes.

On Monday rain will develop along Atlantic coasts during the day but the bulk of the country will continue to remain dry with temps up to 22 degrees.

Midweek: Becoming cooler and cloudier with rain at times.