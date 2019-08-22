Major changes to the force expected to be announced by the Garda commissioner later this morning

More gardaí are to be deployed to the frontline as part of structural changes which are to be announced by the commissioner of An Garda Síochána, later this morning.

The new operating model for An Garda Síochána is thought to be the biggest restructuring of the force in modern times.

It is reported that the new model will increase the number of frontline gardaí and deliver a more localised service to communities.

It’s expected most local garda divisions will double in size, while garda regions are likely to be reduced from six to four.

The current Donegal Garda Division is expected to merge with Sligo and Leitrim as part of the new model.

GRA General Secretary Pat Ennis has welcomed Garda Commissioner Drew Harris’s indication that he is open to considering feedback from the association following the publication of the proposed Garda Síochána operating model.

Mr Ennis said: "I met with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris yesterday. He assured me the plan published this morning is not necessarily the last word on this issue and that the views of the GRA and others will be considered.

“I welcome this, and the fact that the Commissioner has ended the speculation around the plan which was based on a version leaked to the media.

“The absence of hard information was a concern to our members around the country – and other community stakeholders too.

“Now we have a sense of what is envisaged, our Central Executive Committee can analyse the proposals and consider a response when it convenes next month."