Donegal’s Bluestack Choir collaborating with the National Youth Orchestra for Beyond Limits, a summit for young people with disabilities.

Beyond Limits: Empowering young people with disabilities, is a summit for young

people with disabilities will take place at Croke Park on Saturday 19th October and will be opened by President Michael D Higgins.

The Bluestack Choir, Donegal will take a leading role at Beyond Limits performing with the National Youth Orchestra and St Pauls’ Special School, Cork for the finale. The Choir led by Wendy Fitzgerald McCarry, has been working with the National Youth Orchestra over the summer in preparation for Beyond Limits in October.

Beyond Limits is the first event of its kind, amplifying the voices of young people with disabilities and hearing about the achievements of those with disabilities. Beyond Limits has been created by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office to raise awareness of the rights of young people with disabilities. RTÉ 2fm are the official media partners for the event.

Speakers at the event include Disability Rights Activists Mark Pollock and Joanne O’Riordan, Paralympians Michael McKillop and Ellen Keane and Izzy’s Wheels. There will also be a number of young speakers who will talk about their own lives and experiences. There will be sport and cookery demonstrations, information on education and employment for people with disabilities and much more.

The Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon will be travelling to Donegal on Monday 26th August to attend the Bluestack Choir rehearsal. Speaking ahead of his visit he said:

“The work being done by the Bluestack Choir is amazing. We are delighted to have them on board and I know that the National Youth Orchestra are really enjoying collaborating with them for this special event. We have created Beyond Limits to give a platform to young people with disabilities in Ireland and the Bluestack Choir is a big part of that.”

Beyond Limits takes place on Saturday 19th October 2019 at Croke Park. Tickets are available now at beyondlimits.ie.