The Donegal Rose is enjoying all the festival has to offer

As Donegal Rose Chloe Kennedy departed her home in the quiet village of Mullinaslole on Sunday last little could she have imagined that she would be a media focus throughout the country as the Rose Tour makes its way around the country en route to Tralee.

Both national and provincial newspapers have been following in the footsteps of the Roses from all over the world already forming very close friendships.

They have already met up with presenter Daithí Ó Sé at Castletown House, travelled around the Curragh and enjoyed a little retail therapy in the famous Kildare Village.

One of the girls remarked yesterday: “Without a doubt it’s a long way to Kerry, never mind Tipperary.”

Chloe’s mother Jenni said today: “She is having the time of her life and nobody deserves it better. We just can’t wait to get down to Tralee at the weekend.”