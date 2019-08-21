Classical guitarist from Spain to perform in a Donegal castle

Without a doubt the guitar is probably the most associated instrument with the Iberian peninsula - no matter where you turn in Spain - you will hear the sounds of this popular instrument played with a unique passion and gusto.

On Friday night next one of the top classical guitarists from Spain is performing in the wonderful setting of Glenveagh Castle on August 23.

Isabel Martinez is regarded as one of the most outstanding and distinctive players of her generation and plays concerts across the world and the atmospheric drawing room at Glenveagh will be the ideal setting for her one-hour concert on solo guitar, titled ‘Dance in Granada’.

Isabel will play pieces from the great Spanish composers from the nineteen and twentieth century such as Tárrega, Álbeniz and Turina. Victor Yélamo, who is helping to organise the concert for the Donegal Chamber Music Society, said it will be a rare treat for Donegal music lovers.

He said: “Isabel is a very talented performer and this concert will transport you to Spain and in particular to the beautiful city of Granada, at the heart of Andalucia. Tickets for her concert in Glenveagh must be bought advance from An Grianán box office, tel 07491 20777 or online at https://angrianan.ticketsolve.com/shows. The price is €20 (+€1) per ticket. A limited number of tickets are available so early booking is advised. Admission includes the bus to the castle, and after the concert some tapas and wine and the chance to meet Isabel.