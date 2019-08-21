Serious drama unfolds on TG4 this coming season

Ros an Rún, Ireland’s only rural TV soap opera returns to TG4 on Tuesday September 3 at 8.30pm as viewers eagerly await the fate of the Daly sisters and Mack.

Can Donegal’s Katy convince her distraught father, John Joe she’s not insane, that it’s her sister Dee who’s coercively controlling her for revenge?

The Daly family are ultimately being torn apart, as a forlorn John Joe becomes

more distraught at his daughters situation.

Ros na Rún has always been a leader in the portrayal of the reality of life in rural Ireland and never shies away from the challenges of society and this season is no different. It is a show that can in fact reflect the trials and tribulations of Irish society today.

The financial strains of online shopping and social media, another addiction in our society feature this season with leading Ros na Rún characters.

A spokesperson for the highly popular drama said; “After Glenroe finished a huge void was left in the viewing audience in rural Ireland and Ros na Rún has managed to fill that slot. It really does provide a mirror image of life in rural Ireland and despite being an Irish language programme, enjoys a large nation wide audience.”

Ros na Rún returns to TG4 on Tuesday September 3 at 8.30pm for more information, log onto www.rosnarun.com or follow Ros na Rún on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.