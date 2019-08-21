Fundraising underway in Glenties for vital equipment

Glenties Cardiac First Responders (GFR) is a newly formed group of local volunteers that are trained to assist people in the event of emergencies, such as, cardiac arrest.

According to a spokesperson for the group it could take anything from 20 minutes to an hour to get to Glenties and the GFR could be on site within minutes during a critical time.

The group have gained great insight and help from Teague McFadden and the Ardara First Responders which has been in existence for a year. During their first year they responded to 49 calls.

Since the establishment of the Glenties group twenty-seven people have been trained and a further sixteen are awaiting training. The group aims to install defibrillators and storage boxes on the outside every national school in Glenties and in other areas of the town. At present the town has three defibrillators and it is hoped that more defibrillators will mean that in a critical situation a person will be within a few minutes of one.

The group will be covering a radius of eight kilometres from Glenties town which is a recommended distance by the Ambulance service. Eight kilometres from Glenties town will cover the parish in most directions.

The cut off points are: where the Donegal Rd (R262) meets Chower crossroads, Ardara Rd (N56) at Glenconwal turn off where we will overlap with Ardara

First Responders, Narin Rd (R261) at Ballyerstion, Dungloe Rd(N56) at Gweebarra Bridge, Fintown Rd (R250) at Pairc Achla and Glen Rd(R253) at Lough Ea.

Anyone in these areas that would like to join with the group to help save lives are urged to contact a group member or visit the group's social media platform. Fundraising is currently underway. It is estimated that four thousand euro is needed. The group applied for funding and are disappointed that they did not get it. However, donations have been forthcoming from the community which the group are extremely appreciative of.

A number of businesses in the area have said that they will sponsor defibrillators.

The group hope to be up and running in September. It is also hoped that the volunteers will be trained in CPR.

Members of the community are urged to get involved.

You can contact Ann on 089 974 6050, Brian on 087 935 4012 or Coleen on 086 358 5564