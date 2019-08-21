Donegal’s “Wains” look forward to a great festival

Children and their families are invited to join in on the fun and enjoy top quality events on their doorstep such as magic, high energy story-telling, and visits from best-selling children’s authors as Wainfest, the annual Children’s Arts and Book Festival makes its highly anticipated return commencing October 5 for one week.

Last year over 11,000 attendees joined us on Wainfest’s ‘wild and wondrous’ adventure. 150 events in total were held in 38 different locations, including libraries, Taobh Tíre centres, Donegal County Museum, the Regional Cultural Centre, cinemas and partner locations. With plans for this year’s festival shaping up to be bigger and better than ever, 2019 will undoubtedly exceed last year’s attendee numbers.

Sinéad McLaughlin, Festival Co-ordinator says: “We are delighted to welcome partners such as Lifford Old Courthouse, Donegal Youth Chamber Orchestra, Glenveagh National Park, Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair, An Grianán, The Abbey Arts Centre, An Gailéaraí, Inishowen Development Partnership, Oakfield Park, and Eclipse Cinemas back on board for 2019. Their involvement in the Festival adds a wonderful diversity to the programme”

Sinéad is delighted to announce that the 2019 programme has been enhanced with dedicated autism friendly events across the county. “These events are possible due to funding secured from the Dormant Account Fund. We are currently finalising details for these and all information will be available on Wainfest.ie and in the brochure after the launch in mid-September.”