Donegal woman switching from the football pitch  to the fashion ramps

A young Letterkenny woman more used to the rough and tumble on the football field is now in her final preparations for the prestigious Miss Ireland finals in September in the Helix but true to her nature she is treating it without any great nerves or fuss and just enjoying it.

Anna Gallagher was chosen as runner-up in the Miss Donegal finals in Harvey’s Point in June which qualified her for the national semi-final and the rest is history.

The last few weeks have involved fashion shoots around both the county and country as well as a prestigious fashion show in Dublin’s Hilton Hotel.

We caught up with Anna in her hometown when she juggled her very busy schedule to enjoy a coffee and do some modelling for us in the nearby McCullagh Jewellers.

For a person who rarely modelled she turned out to be a true professional as well as one of the most natural and infectious people you could work with.

A graduate from Maynooth University, Anna’s greatest passion in life is the GAA. She explained: “I have always been into football myself but this year I got involved with the Cúl Camps which has kept me busy every morning for the last six weeks.

“I see events like this as a great opportunity for promoting health, fitness and well being in the children. It gets them away from the computer games and television and out into the fresh air as well as developing friendships that often last forever."

For Anna, Miss Ireland it might not fit in well with being covered in mud on a wet football pitch but she is enjoying every minute of it.

“It is a great confidence booster but more importantly provides you with the platform to highlight important social issues like mental well being and the needs of children in society," she said.

In line with the Miss Ireland theme, ‘Beauty with purpose’, Anna will be holding a special fundraiser tomorrow (Thursday) in Arena 7 with a Mr. & Mrs. theme

“We’re going to have some great couples so a great night is guaranteed but the most important thing is that all the proceeds will be going to vulnerable children who may have special needs or suffering from illness. The money is distributed through the Variety Club.”