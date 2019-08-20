Deputy raises the urgent need for a second ambulance for south west Donegal

A second ambulance is vital to service the vast geographical area which spans from the Inver Bridge to Glencolmcille, Deputy Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher has said.

The rural areas are very much removed from the nearest hospital and it takes some time for ambulance services to make it to the area. The service also provides cover for the parish of Ardara.

The issue has been raised by the Dungloe-based representative on many occasions.

"I have raised this issue on numerous occasions, as it is an issue of critical concern to the respective local communities. I have had representations that delays were occurring in the call out of ambulances to areas within Southwest Donegal, on occasions depending on the call outs, cover ambulances had to be despatched from either Letterkenny, Dungloe or even Ballyshannon to take patients from SW Donegal to hospital, this has led to time delays of an additional hour or even more before an ambulance arrives to the call out," he said.

Mr Gallagher said that he was concerned that the callout time for these areas is falling short of the national accepted norm.

He complimented the current ambulance crews whom he said are providing an excellent service. "The issue here is the gross under funding of the service providing cover for this area, at present only one ambulance covers this entire area. It is a distance of east to west 45 miles from furthest points from Inver to Glencolmcille, and a further 20 miles north to south but if an ambulance it dispatched from Letterkenny, it adds a further forty miles and possibly another forty minutes to call out time," he warned.

Time is of the essence in these instances, he added.

He said that the area has a huge population and that Killybegs attracts a vast number of tourists.

He called for immediate action on the matter.