A Donegal historian and author outlines the significance of Cnoc Fola heritage

A wonderful and entertaining evening is promised when the respected author and historian, Vincent Breslin, gives a talk on LOP 76, the Cnoc Fola Watch Hut.

The event will take place in Scoil Bhríde, Meenacladdy this Friday, August 23 at 7.30pm.

The Coast Watch Hut was manned between 1939 and 1945. The talk is part of Heritage Week and will be given under the auspices of Cumann Staire agus Seanchais na n0ileán. Everyone is welcome to be in attendance especially those who had a family member who served with the Marine and Coast Watch Service.

The event is free of charge.