Gardaí urge people not to allow children as young as 8 out on public roads with quads

Sergeant Charlene Anderson has urged parents to be vigilant in relation to allowing their children to drive quads.

Any motor propelled vehicle, on public roads, requires around the same amount of legal requirements as driving certain cars.

“Some of them have become quiet problematic to us - where we are finding that there is a lot of young drivers - some from the age of 8,9,10 that have access to these quads. They are engaging in speeding and driving erratically on public roads.”

She said that there are laws that govern quads adding that many farmers are aware of such laws.

Over the last number of months, particularly in the Inishowen area, there have been a number of accidents involving young people driving quads.

She added that parents may not be aware whilst buying these quads, as gifts, that there are vehicle standard requirements when such vehicles are on the road.

There are two types, heavy and light and both require a learner permit to drive.

The lighter quad requires you to be sixteen years of age to drive it and the heavier quad requires you to be seventeen years of age to drive it.

She said that many who drive quads have very little experience and take to the roads: “We would have serious concerns in that respect."

Parents do have obligations and gardaí urge them to be mindful of where their children are and whether they are on the road.

Road traffic legislation, which was introduced in 2004, makes it illegal to gift a child who is under the age of sixteen years with a motor propelled vehicle this includes making a loan of it or a gift.