One hundred and forty sheep perish in Donegal farm fire

A full garda investigation has been launched following a farm fire where one hundred and forty animals perished.

The incident took place on Sunday, August 18 at 1pm in Lifford.

The shed was made up of a number of sections. It was covered by a tin roof. There was a large number of straw bales in the shed.

Fire services attended the scene but unfortunately the fire in the shed was found to be at an advanced stage which resulted in the sheep perishing.

Gardaí appealing for anyone who may have been in the area of St Jude's Court to contact them.

Gardaí are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage and may have passed the area.

Anyone with any information is urged to call gardaí in Letterkenny at 074 91 67100 or you can also contact the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.