Gardaí need your help to find missing teenager, Ryan McGuiness

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Ryan McGuiness, who was last seen on the August 18, in the Eden Quay area of Dublin 1.

He is described as 5ft 9’ in height and of slight build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and a black Nike hat.

Anyone with any information can call their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.