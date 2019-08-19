Donegal musicians and singers perform to beat the band at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

Donegal performers certainly delighted and impressed judges across a range of competitions at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann this year.

Over 500,000 people thronged the streets of Drogheda over the past number of days, while tens of thousands of people attended the special opening by President Michael D Higgins. The town pulsed with Irish rhythm and revelry as age-old traditions were celebrated by new generations and the vibrancy of the fleadh emanated throughout the streets.

In 2020, the fleadh will take place in Mullingar. Every year, the fleadh provides a cultural meeting place for those who carry the great traditions of Irish music, song and dance in their hearts.

Dr Labhrás Ó'Murchú, Ardstiúrthóir, Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann, said: "When Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann commenced in 1951 it was obviously a very small event. In the intervening years the Fleadh has grown to be a Festival of world proportions. It emphasises how our childhood traditions have proposed in the intervening years, and today played a significant role in tourism with over 25% of the 500,0000 attending, coming from out of state."

At the core of the Fleadh are the competitions that see traditional musicians, dancers, singers and story tellers of all ages and backgrounds competing at All-Ireland level, following victories at regional competitions. This year over 7,000 competitors played, sang or danced for All-Ireland titles in 180 competitions. The standards were high and the music more than lived up to the expectations of judges who had a very difficult job choosing winners for each category and competition.

This year, two young men, Cormac McColgan and Fergal Bradley, CCÉ, Seamus Mac Giolla Bhride, Dún na nGall took first place in their categories.

Eoin Orr, CCÉ, Leitirceanainn impressed judges with his slow air in u/18 uilleann pipes taking first place. The Maghery Fife and Drum band took first place in their category much to the delight of all the members.

The Cloich Cheann Fhaola band which competed in the miscellaneous (rogha gléas) marching band, u/18, won first place and in the same category, over 18u, the Ramelton Town Band won the top prize.

The Cloich Cheann Fhaola band which competed in the miscellaneous (rogha gléas) marching band, o/18, won second prize and the Donegal Town Community band took third palce in the same category.

Katie Coyle from CCÉ Leitirceanainn won third place competing u/12 in the female sean nós competition and Daire Ó Baoill, CCÉ, Min na Croise took second place in the over 18 category of sean nós, male, singing.

Líl Ní Bhreannáin, CCÉ, John the Tae, took first place in the under 12 storytelling category.

So congratulations to all who competed and all who won in their categories.