Increase in rents in Donegal is due to the principle of demand and supply

Rents rose by an average of 10% in the year to June 2019, and are now 16% above their previous high in early 2008 in Donegal, according the latest report from Daft.ie.

Rents also rose in Cavan and Monaghan.

Rents rose by an average of 6.7% nationwide, in the year to June, 2019. This marks the lowest rate of rental inflation across the country since the final quarter of 2013.

At €1,391, the average monthly rent nationwide during the second quarter of 2019 nonetheless marks the thirteenth consecutive quarter of record rents. The average listed rent is now €361 per month higher than the previous peak in 2008 and almost €650 higher than the low seen in late 2011.

Speaking in relation to the Donegal rental increase, economist at Trinity College, Dublin and author of the report, Ronán Lyons said that it 'ultimately comes down to a strong demand, population increase and demographic changes.'

He said: "You have the demand, not the supply."