The sad passing of a great marine-artist and former RC Chaplain

Tributes have been pouring in for the late marine-artist and former RC Chaplain, Kenneth King, who sadly passed away in the wonderful care of the staff of the Donegal Hospice on Saturday.

The Funeral Mass of Mr King which took place in St Columba's Church, Cashel on Monday, August 19, and was followed by a burial at St Columba's Church of Ireland Cemetery, Glencolmcille.

Mass

Many attended the Funeral Mass where fond memories of the late artist were lovingly recalled.

Mr King who was originally from Dalkey was based in Glencolmcille since 1978.

Mr King was commissioned into the Royal Navy as a Chaplain and served in the Arctic, Mediterranean and Far East waters.

In 1976, he began painting full-time, specialising in the naval and merchant shipping of Ireland, together with the country's lighthouses and coastline. His work was commissioned by both the State and private sector shipping interests, by the R.N.L.I., An Post, B.I.M., and the Office of Public Works.

His works can also be found in the collections of the Irish Navy, the Marine Institute, Shannon Estuary Ports, Killybegs' Fishermen's Organisation and the Maritime Institute of Ireland.

Paintings by Kenneth King can also be found in numerous private collections throughout the world.

Mr King came from an exceptionally artistic background. His father was the late Richard J. King, a stained-glass artist, designer and illustrator.

Loving father and husband

He was the beloved husband of Anne and the loving parent of both Caitríona and James.

Predeceased by his brothers, artists Richard, Enda and David.

Deeply missed by his sister Anne Marie, brother-in-law Derek and wider circle of family and friends, both at home and abroad.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis agus go mbeadh leaba i measc na nAingeal agus na Naomh aige.