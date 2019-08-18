Heritage week reawakens our sense of the past in Donegal

Coinciding with the start of Heritage Week nationally on Saturday, Donegal Castle enjoyed record crowds over the weekend with thousands passing through the ancients gates discovering the history of the O'Donnell Clan

The event was also greatly enhanced by the presence of the Leghowney Country Market with a wide selection of handmade arts and crafts all made locally.

Christina Irwin said: "The weekend has been a tremendous success with over 2,300 visitors alone on Saturday and most of them from Southern Europe and the USA. There was a real cosmopolitan feel to the place and this really proves that there is a real appetite for culture and heritage on the tourism market."

Many of the visitors continued their trek over to the grounds of the Church of Ireland and then down to the ancient Abbey of the Four Masters.