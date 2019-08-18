Donegal group take Milwuakee Irish Fest by storm

A Donegal group of three brothers and their father are currently taking audiences by storm at the Great Irish Fest in Milwaukee with their extensive repertoire of Irish music and dance.

The Byrne Brothers along with their parents were frequent performers on the Irish Circuit for many years and regularly performed at Harvey's Point and the Central Hotel having lived in Mountcharles.

Like all great talent, they were spotted and after a season in Disneyland in Florida they emigrated to the USA and have become a tremendous success at the famous Raglan Road Irish Bar in Disneyland.

Deirdre McGlone who is in the US said: "Milwaukee Irish Fest, the world's largest celebration of Irish/Celtic music and culture, is held annually on the third weekend in August on the shore of Lake Michigan at the Henry W. Maier Festival Park, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It attracts a massive amount of not just Irish people but those interested in our culture, music, heritage and is the ideal showcase in encouraging them to visit.

"With Brexit causing a lot of uncertainty on the market we have to spread our target markets and the US market is performing great this year. Without a doubt, I see even further opportunities.

"I'll have to confess it gave me great pride, even tears of joy when I saw the success of the Byrne Brothers at the festival - sure they would make anyone want to come and visit Donegal."