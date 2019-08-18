Bundoran hang on for precious win over Milford in high-scoring affair

Gary Clancy, Jamie Brennan and Paul Murphy scored the gaols as Bundoran maintained their bid for survival with a one point win over Milford in Milford.



Milford . . . . . . . . . . . 5-11

Bundoran . . . . . . . . 5-12



The defeat has means Milford have been relegated to Division Two for 2020.

Trailing by a point at half-time having enjoyed the lion's share of possession, Bundoran turned on the style in the third quarter to go from one point down to nine up. Gary Clancy scored two goals and Paul Murphy one.

Bundoran, short a number of regulars including Shane McGowan and Michael McEniff, led 3-12 to 2-6 at the three quarter-mark after being 0-6 to 1-4 down at half-time.

Rory O’Donnell scored the Milford goal towards the end of the first half when he flicked a Cathal McGettigan long free to the net.

The goal, something against the run of play, edged Milford into two point 1-3 to 0-4 lead.

Cathal McGettigan scored all but one of Milford’s points in the opening half while Gary Clancy, who had a first half penalty brilliantly saved by Caolan McGettigan, Paul Brennan, Adam Gallagher, Jamie Brennan Timmy Govorov and Cian McEniff scored the first half points from Bundoran.

While Milford got the second half off to a dream start with a well taken Christopher Barrett goal, Bundoran with the wind in their backs took the game to the locals.

Jamie Brennan hit a point on the run before Paul Brennan picked out Gary Clancy for Bundoran’s opening goal.

That was on 33 minutes and five minutes later the Milford net was bulging again when Paul Murphy charged up the field to combine with Alan Russell for goal number two and Bundoran back in front again, 2-7 to 2-5.

Cathal McGettigan, who kicked seven points - all from placed balls - landed a ‘45’ before Bundoran responded with 1-4 to pull clear. Gary Clancy netted the second goal again after racing on to a Paul Brennan delivery.

And the margin was out to ten points after Jamie Brennan and Clancy struck for two more goals for a 4-12 to 2-8 lead with a little over ten minutes of normal time remaining.

But in an amazing closing ten minutes Milford hit 2-2 to Bundoran’s 1-0, to set up a grandstand finish.

Marty Boyle scored the Milford goals and Clancy struck the Bundoran goal as Niall Dunne’s side hung on for the precious points.and to move a step closer to holding on their top flight status. Bundoran moved to 12 points and above third from the bottom Glenswilly in the table on score difference.

The defeat finally ended any remote hope for Milford of surviving in Division One and they are now looking forward to Division Two football next season at Moyle View Park



MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan; Conor Coll, Sean Black, T J Evesson; Conor McHugh, James Doyle (0-1), Gavin Grier; Rory O’Donnell (1-2), Joey Cullen; Gary Merritt (0-1), Christopher Barrett (1-1), Caolan McGettigan (0-6,5f,1’45); Paddy Peoples, Marty Doyle (2-0), Kyle Black.

Subs: Conor McNulty for S Black 46; Pauric Curley for C McHugh 56.



BUNDORAN: Conor Carty; Diarmaid McCaughey, Paul Murphy (1-0), Matthew Ward; Johnny Boyle, Paul Brennan (0-1), Mattie Duffy; Niall Carr, Cian McEniff (0-1); Timmy Govorov (0-1), Alan Russell, Adam Gallagher (0-1); Tommy Hourihane (0-2,2f), Jamie Brennan (0-3), Gary Clancy (3-3). Sub: Brian McHenry for M Ward, black card 55.



REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)