Naomh Columba win first game at home while Buncrana are relegated

Naomh Columba got their first home win of the year against Buncrana and it comes at a vital time to help them ease away from the relegation zone

Naomh Columba 2-9

Buncrana 1-11

It was a tough weekend for Buncrana, having to transport players home from Dublin for a game on Friday night away in Dungloe and then travelling to Glen today and the two defeats mean they are relegated.

The visitors had the advantage of the strong wind in the first half but only had a point lead at the break, 0-8 to 1-4. The Naomh Columba goal came after good work by Aaron Doherty to seet up Ronan Gillespie to fire home.

But the Inishowen men had a four point lead just 12 seconds into the second half as Caolan McGonagle won the throw-in and found John Campbell, who fired to the Naomh Columba net.

Naomh Columba needed a fortunate second goal to give them a lifeline. An effort for a point from Ryan Gillespie dropped short and Christopher Byrne got on the end of it to punch to the net. The goal put Naomh Columba ahead 2-7 to 1-8 with 15 minutes left.

There would be very few further scores and neither team raised a flag in the final eight minutes although Naomh Columba can thank full-back Philip Doherty for a great block on John Campbell in the final minutes.

Naomh Columba held on and the win leaves them almost safe while Buncrana have been consigned to Division Three for next year.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Pauric O'Donnell; Barry Carr, Philip Doherty, Martin Cunningham; Pauric Ward, Aaron Doherty (0-4,2f), Stephen Jones; Padraig Byrne, Fionn Gallagher; Lanty Molloy (0-2), Declan McGuire (0-1), Ronan Gillespie (1-1); Ryan Gillespie (0-1,f), Christopher Byrne (1-0), Kieran McBrearty. Subs: Kevin McNern for D McGuire; Pauric O'Neill for P Ward

BUNCRANA: Harry Doherty; Adrian Doherty, Noel McLaughlin, Cathal McNutt; Oisin O'Flaherty (0-1), William McLaughlin, Matthew Mulholland; Paul Nelson, Caolan McGonagle (0-4,one '45'); John Paul McKenna, John Campbell (1-2), Ben Bradley (0-1); Oisin Doherty (0-1), Peter McLaughlin (0-1), Odhran Doherty. Subs: Oisin Hegarty (0-1) for P Nelson inj 8.

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)