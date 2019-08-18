League champions Kilcar have it easy against Glenswilly

Kilcar have to wait another week before the collect the Democrat Cup but in Glenswilly this afternoon they proved much too strong for the locals, who were minus Michael Murphy.

Glenswilly 2-4

Kilcar 2-20

With Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh back in the blue and gold, this game was decided long before half-time.

McBrearty had three points on the board inside 11 minutes to add to points from Brian O'Donnell and Eoin McHugh

Mark McHugh and Matthew McClean kept the scoreboard ticking before Andrew McClean fired to the Glenswilly net for a 1-7 to 0-1 lead with just 15 minutes gone. That lead was extended to 1-12 to 0-1 with points from McBrearty, Matthew McClean, Mark McHugh and Andrew McClean.

Glenswilly got their first goal on 27 minutes from Oisin Crawford but further points followed for Kilcar from Mark McHugh, Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh before Mark McAteer hit a second Glenswilly goal to leave it Glenswilly 2-1, Kilcar 1-15 at half-time.

The scoring rate declined in the second half with just three points in the third quarter but Kilcar added a second goal with five minutes to go from Eoin McHugh to ease to a comfortable win and keep their unbeaten run in the league.

Kilcar scores: Patrick McBrearty 0-6; Eoin McHugh 1-2; Andrew McClean 1-1; Mark McHugh, Matthew McClean 0-3 each; Ciaran McGinley 0-2; Brian O'Donnell, Ryan McHugh, Mark Sweeney 0-1 each.

GLENSWILLY: Gerard McGrenra; Mark McAteer, Eamonn Ward, Patrick Diver; Stephen O'Donnell, Ruairi Crawford, Caolan Kelly; Neil Gallagher, Leon Kelly; Oisin Crawford, Caoimhinn Marley, Joe Gibbons; Shane McDevitt, Brian Farrelly, Donnacha Gallagher.

KILCAR: Eamonn McGinley; Pauric Carr, Barry Shovlin, Barry McGinley; Conor Doherty, Ryan McHugh, Brian O'Donnell; Ciaran McGinley, Mark McHugh; Paddy McShane, Eoin McHugh, Andrew McClean; Mark Sweeney, Matthew McClean, Patrick McBrearty. Subs: Odhran Doogan for P McShane; Darragh O'Donnell for C Doherty