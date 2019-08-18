Gardaí and family members extremely concerned for missing Natasha (34)

Gardaí at Store Street in Dublin are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 34 year old Natasha Mangan, who has been missing from her home in Kilmainham since Wednesday last.

Natasha is described as being approximately 5'2 in height and slim built, shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a blue denim jacket, red v-neck top with blue jeans and runners.



Gardaí and his family are extremely concerned for her safety.

When last seen Natasha was near Connolly Train station and may have gone to Dun Laoghaire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666-8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.