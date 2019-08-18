Lack of sunshine in Donegal resulting in low vitamin D levels

Medical sources have indicated that the lack of sunshine in Donegal has in turn been blamed for the low vitamin D count in blood samples taken here.

In turn the lack of Vitamin D has contributed to various health problems.

In a report in the Irish Times, Dr. Martin Coyne from Letterkenny University Hospital said that vitamin D results coming from the laboratory have been so low that scientists first thought that the machines were not calibrating properly.

Dr. Coyne blamed the severe lack of sunshine in Donegal for the low vitamin D levels.

He said: “We are located further north in Donegal, so we see less sunshine here. In the winter, even if it was cloudless and you lay out naked in the sun you would not get enough Vitamin D.”

Insufficient Vitamin D

He added: “As a person who has a special interest in Osteoporosis I examined the first 10,000 Vitamin D test results fom the Letterkenny University Lab and found that 75% of the samples tested had insufficient Vitamin D levels and 12% were extremely low.”

“These results were frightening”. Compared with the rest of the country which showed a 12.5% d'deficiency, Donegal is extremely high,” he remarked.

Low levels of Vitamin D are one of the leading causes of osteoporosis, which affects an estimated 300,000 people in Ireland. It causes bones to become brittle and weak, leading to fractures.

One in five men and one in two women over the age of 50 will develop a fracture in their lifetime due to the condition.

When it comes to the prevention of osteoporosis an exposure of 15 minutes a day to the sun is recommended.

Mental Health

Dr. Alfie Mannion of Donegal town concurred with the findings and also highlighted the effects of the lack of sunshine on our mental health.

He said: “It really is all about striking the right balance - there are dangers and benefits in exposure to the sun.

“There is no doubt that we do suffer from a lack of Vitamin D and that is one of the reasons I recommend Vitamin D supplements.

“The onset of winter in Donegal and the darker nights are known to bring on the onset of SAD.

“People just feel down about themselves and can often end up feeling depressed.

“I feel that diet can also play a big part in rectifying this.

“ For a coastal county we should be eating much more fish - salmon, tuna and mackerel. Plenty of greens and eggs all contain Vitamin D.

“In general people should be aware of this and take all steps to ensure they get enough Vitamin D. An improved diet and supplements can also assist in other conditions.”

