58 allegations of malpractice against gardaí in the Donegal and Sligo Leitrim Divisions were made this year to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) by members of the public.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act. 28 of those allegations relate to the Donegal division, 26 to Sligo-Leitrim.

Nationally in total, 957 complaints were made against officers throughout the country so far this year – those complaints contained 1,448 allegations.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, only one complaint has been upheld, but the majority are still open. Nearly 500 allegations relate to ‘abuse of authority’ or ‘neglect of duty.’