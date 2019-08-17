Opera and more envelops the evening air in Bruckless for a very special concert

The red carpet was out for the many guests who arrived in their finery to the village of Bruckless for a night at the Opera.

Greeted with offfers of champagne and a great selection of wines one could smell the aroma of the numerous flowers and plants which flourish around Eamon Gillespie's cottage and his home. Without a doubt, Eamon hasbig succeeded in bringing a touch of Italy to Bruckless.

The Bruckless native had invited his friends and great artists along - Mary Byrne, Eugene Ginty, Susan Reddin and Susan McCann for a night which rivalled the very productions big in the county and even further afield.

From Phantom of the Opera to Hey Big Spender and even Blanket on the Ground this was simply a superb night and one that is now destined to become an annual event.