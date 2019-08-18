Sunday's weather prospects for Donegal

Today will be a very windy day with persistent spells of rain which will be heavy in the north and north west.

Temperatures will range from 16 to 19 degrees.

A low pressure weather system is dominating our weather and it looks like the pattern of wind and rain will continue for Monday and Tuesday with Met Éireann forecasters saying there is some uncertainty if this will continue on Wednesday, but expect showers on Monday and Tuesday. After that the weather is uncertain for now for the rest of the week with a high pressure system sitting south and west of Ireland.