Donegal stop for Davie Furey

With a recent no.1 hit Fire And Gold and a debut album Easy Come Easy Go that has drawn glowing praise from luminaries such as Christy Moore, Luka Bloom, Jimmy McCarthy and Donovan, Davie Furey has been riding a wave of success. He’s been nominated three years in a row by The Pure M Music and recently penned an international publishing deal with Universal.

Citing a diverse range of influences including Christy Moore, Bob Dylan, Pearl Jam and Bruce Springsteen, Davie’s sound is very much his own. Fusing traditional roots with contemporary folk and rock it’s distinctively characterised by storytelling, energy and guitar riffs that beat like a pulse.

Davie, whose charismatic stage presence marks him out as one of Ireland’s top live performers, is joined by Dermot Cullen and Davy Ryan – aka The Cool Cats – on a nationwide tour this summer and the trio make a Donegal stop for a gig in The Balor, Ballybofey later this month. Opening act on the night is Donegal singer songwriter Aiden Laird.

Davie Furey and The Cool Cats play The Balor, Ballybofey on Saturday August 24th at 8pm with support from Aiden Laird. Tickets are €12 (€10 concession) available from The Balor Box Office on 0749131840 or online at www.balorartscentre.com