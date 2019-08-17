Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, August 17, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Patricia Kearney, Moress, Inch Island

- Pat Mulholland, Drumbeagh, Mountcharles and formerly of Antrim

- Jim Mulrain, Meenavoy, Ballybofey and formerly Tamlaght, Pettigo

- Tom Sterritt, Claggan, Milford

- Annie Patrick Mc Monagle, Meenatinney, Fintown

- Willie Mc Dyre, Renny, Lettermacaward

Patricia Kearney, Moress, Inch Island

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patricia Kearney, Moress, Inch Island.

Her remains will be reposing at her residence on Saturday, August 17 from 5pm.

Funeral on Monday, August 19 leaving her home at 10.15am going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Pat Mulholland, Drumbeagh, Mountcharles and formerly of Antrim

The death has taken place of Pat Mulholland, Drumbeagh, Mountcharles and formerly of Lisburn, Co Antrim. Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Saturday, August 17 from 2pm until 5pm, with removal from there to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles to arrive at 8pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.



Jim Mulrain, Meenavoy, Ballybofey and formerly Tamlaght, Pettigo

The death has occured at St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Jim Mulrain, Meenavoy, Ballybofey and formerly Tamlaght, Pettigo.

His remains will repose at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Raymond and Sophia Mulrain, Liskeran, Ballybofey on Saturday, August 17 from 5pm.

Funeral leaving from their home on Monday, August 19 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate,Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Tom Sterritt, Claggan, Milford

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Tom Sterritt, Claggan, Milford.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Service on Sunday afternoon, August 18, at 3pm in Milford Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private. Family and friends welcome.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Annie Patrick Mc Monagle, Meenatinney, Fintown

The death has taken place at her residence of Annie Patrick Mc Monagle, Meenatinney, Fintown.

Her remains will repose at her home from 2pm on Friday, August 16 .

Rosary at 9pm.

Removal to St Colmcille’s Church, Fintown on Saturday, August 17 to arrive for 6 o’clock and to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon, August 18 at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Shuttle bus in operation from Kingarrow.

Family time from after the rosary tonight until 11am tomorrow morning, Saturday August 17.

Willie Mc Dyre, Renny, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Willie Mc Dyre, Renny, Lettermacaward.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 18 in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward, with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 10am.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.