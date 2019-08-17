Donegal Elvis club has raised €22,000 for charities

A Donegal-based Elvis club has raised €22,000 for various charities since its inception five years ago. The only Elvis club in Ireland 'Elvis rocking in the hills of Donegal' was established by the well-known Donegal lady, Beatrice Farrelly and has proved a huge success.

Plans are currently underway for the next big Elvis event which will take place in the Caisleáin Óir Hotel in Annagry on

September 14. The talented Ciaran Houlihan from Dublin will perform on the night and it is certain to be a great night for Elvis fans and for those who enjoy a high standard of music and performance.

Children

This event will benefit Bumbleance which is a special ambulance designed and tailored for children. It brings sick children from their homes to hospital, treatment centres, hospices, and respite centres nationwide. It has all the amenities of a regular ambulance and includes all the extras to make the sick child's journey as safe, comfortable and entertaining as possible.

The service was founded by Mary and Tony Heffernan. They understood that bringing a seriously sick child to Dublin hospitals or treatment centres is very stressful for the family.

Donegal service

Having Bumbleance takes some of the stress and worry out of the journey for parents.

There are several Bumbleance ambulances in Ireland, 2 in Donegal, 1 in Mayo, 1 in Cork, 4 in Dublin and 1 PR vehicle is based in Kerry. Three additional vehicles are due to join the fleet in the coming months, one is planned to be in the Midwest and 2 will replace existing vehicles.

Bumbleance completely depends on fundraising to keep this very important service in operation. Many children from the area have used and currently use the service.

So, come along and enjoy an Elvis being and support a great cause. There will be lots of great great raffle prizes on the night a number of lovely Elvis items will go under the hammer at auctions. Doors open at 8.30pm. Admission is €15. Beatrice would like to thank everyone for their continued support and generosity. For further details contact Beatrice by email at elvisindonegal@gmail.com