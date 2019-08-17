No doubt as our Donegal Rose of Tralee Chloe Kennedy heads off to Tralee tomorrow (Sunday) she may well bring some words of advice to the Kerry 15 on just how to cope with the rampant Dubs in the much-anticipated battle for Sam.

Donegal, after all, has been the bogey team for the Dubs over the years and I'm sure many of Chloe's supporters travelling to the Dome will have their own ideas.

On Friday night last a large gathering of family and friends joined Chloe in the Central Hotel in Donegal Town for an intimate going away party.

Chloe, who has been an inspirational figure in Donegal to many facing every challenge with that infectious smile and no doubt will do likewise in the Dome and around Ashe Street in Tralee.

A toast to Chloe's success in Tralee over the next ten days. Picture: Matt Britton