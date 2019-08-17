Blustery, windy weather with sunny spells in Donegal

Wrap up nice and warm today as it is promised to be blustery and windy with scattered showers throughout the day. On a positive note, there will be some good sunny spells and temperatures will be between 16 to 18 degrees so you can still enjoy the great outdoors this weekend.

Scattered showers will continue tonight and there will be a risk of thundery downpours. Lowest temperatures will be around 10 to 13 degree in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.