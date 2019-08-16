Letterkenny announced as one of six towns participating in Irish Architecture Foundation’s Reimagine... project

Letterkenny has been announced as one of the towns participating in a community-led architecture and design programme, ‘Reimagine…’

The participating towns have been announced today by the Irish Architecture Foundation (IAF).

Reimagine... brings together local communities, architects, designers and planners to develop projects which will enhance the local built environment of six towns around the country.

The Letterkenny project will focus on developing a pedestrian ‘cultural corridor’ to better link the existing cultural buildings in Letterkenny town. The Irish Architecture Foundation has been working with Donegal County Museum, An Grianán Theatre, Regional Culture Centre, Donegal County Council, and in coming weeks will be launching an open call to engage a multi-disciplinary team to with the wider community to develop the project.

Commenting on the announcement of the towns participating in Reimagine..., Nathalie Weadick, Director of the IAF, said: “A key part of the Irish Architecture Foundation’s Strategy is to enable citizens to contribute to and improve their built environment, and this lies at the very heart of Reimagine.... No one knows more about Letterkenny than the people who live there, and the overall aim of Reimagine... is to enable local residents to bring about positive change to Letterkenny through collaborative engagement with professionals in architecture, planning, and design.

“We’re looking forward to progressing the Reimagine... projects in each of the towns in the coming months. Architecture is a civic right, fundamental to the fabric of life, and has the power to improve the daily lives of everyone.”

Judith McCarthy, Curator of Donegal County Museum, said: “We’re delighted that Letterkenny has been chosen to participate in Reimagine... The project is unique in that it allows Letterkenny locals, architects, and designers, to work together to bring about positive changes to our civic spaces and we look forward to working with the IAF in the coming months.”

For further information on the project and on Reimagine..., visit: https://architecturefoundation.ie/news/reimagine/.