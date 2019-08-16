NEWS
Man rescued from Killybegs harbour
Killybegs Coast Guard responded after man fell overboard from trawler
Killybegs harbour
A man has been rescued from the water in Killybegs harbour this morning.
Killybegs Coast Guard responded to a report of a person who had fallen overboard from a trawler in Killybegs Harbour.
The crew member from the trawler was taken from the water and transferred him to a waiting HSE Ambulance.
The coast guard service thanked the HSE Ambulance service, Sinbad Marine services and harbour staff for their help during the operation.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on