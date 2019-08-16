NEWS

Man rescued from Killybegs harbour

Killybegs Coast Guard responded after man fell overboard from trawler

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Killybegs harbour

A man has been rescued from the water in Killybegs harbour this morning.

Killybegs Coast Guard responded to a report of a person who had fallen overboard from a trawler in Killybegs Harbour.

The crew member from the trawler was taken from the water and transferred him to a waiting HSE Ambulance.

The coast guard service thanked the HSE Ambulance service, Sinbad Marine services and harbour staff for their help during the operation.