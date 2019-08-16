Wonderful celebrations in Glenties to mark the ordination of Rev Anthony Briody

Many travelled to the picturesque village of Glenties last night to celebrate the ordination of Rev Anthony Briody.

A native of Glenties, Rev Anthony Briody was ordained to the Priesthood by Most Rev Alan McGuckian, SJ, Bishop of Raphoe on Thursday, August at 3pm in the Cathedral of Sts. Eunan and Columba, Letterkenny.

Rev Briody celebrated his first Mass of Thanksgiving in St Connell’s Church, Glenties on Friday, August 16 at 7pm. Father Anthony Bridoy joins his brother Joseph in blessed Priesthood in the diocese of Raphoe.

Deputy Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher was present at the event.

Many priests also made their way to the picturesque village alongside hundreds of parishoners who travelled from across the county to be present for the wonderful occasion.