Vacancy for a senior book-kepper at leading firm

A senior book-keeper is required by a leading Strabane-based firm.

The ideal candidate's duties will include the maintenance of the Sage accounting system, credit control reporting and collection support, VAT and PAYE returns.

They will also report on a weekly basis to management and take care of month-end bank reconciliations. They will also be asked to assist with year-end accounts. The candidate will be expected to collate all year-end information giving and liaising with Accountants.

Their duties will also include processing purchase invoices and liaising with suppliers on invoice queries.

The candidate should also be adept at processing payroll, accounts receivable and accounts payable.

The ideal candidate will have relevant past industry experience gained in a busy accounts department.

It is envisaged that the candidate will have a strong understanding of computerised book-keeping. Knowledge of Sage Line 50 and Sage Payroll is essential.

Reconciliation of control account (Debtors/Creditors/Bank).



The candidate will be expected to produce accounts to trial balance and management account stages.



Ideal Candidate



The ideal candidate will be, part qualified accountant or a fully qualified senior book-keeper with a recognised qualification.

The candidate will have worked in a similar position and have some HR experience.

The ideal candidate is expected to be a confident team player who is capable of being firm but fair.

To be considered for this role you should have: proficiency in MS Office tools; good communication skills; ability to work on own initiative and as a team member; ability to meet deadlines and commitments; a professional qualification is desirable with a minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role.

Deadline

To apply please forward your CV to the Fabplus Limited, Orchard Road Industrial Estate, Strabane, Co. Tyrone BT82 9QR or email to info@fabplus.co.uk

Closing Date for Applications: on or before 31 August, 2019.