Time to think about those back to school haircuts

It is less than two weeks until the kids are back at school so it's time to have a look and see what is going on with their hair. The girls are all trying to have hair as long as Rapunzel but if they are too young to look after their own hair, I would strongly suggest a good cut, just to make it easier on yourself.

Fade very much in fashion

A tangle teaser with a handle is also a great brush to have around. It takes the work out of brushing. I also love a 'leave-in' conditioner for kids. Joico moisture spray is a fantastic product for any one with dry, tangly hair.

The boys are wearing a very short style at the moment, the fade is still very much in fashion but just so you know , the shorter you go with a haircut the sooner you are back in the hairdressers/barbers as it only needs to grow a couple of millimetres before it feels long again.

If your boy has a cowlick or more, make sure your cutter knows how to work with them.

I just recently met a young fella with a haircut you could only describe as a shambles. I fixed it. He had beautiful red strong hair and was on a holiday from Carlow. I told his mother to change cutter.

Tea Tree oil

Don't forget to get a bottle of tea tree drops to put in your shampoo, conditioner and even in a water spray bottle. A wee prevention of the dreaded NITS.

Finally, on a very different note, I hope you have all been in the sea this summer. The water is a really lovely temperature right now so a reminder to all my readers that the Bundoran Bay Swim is on this Saturday at 4 o'clock.

I hope you will all come out and support it. It is in aid of the Bundoran Community Centre.

meanwhile for or any hair advice please call The Hair Experts at Arroo Hair Salon on 071 98 43777.