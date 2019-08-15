Donegal poised to invade Kerry for Rose

Up on 100 people will be travelling to Tralee next week to show their support for our Donegal Rose, Chloe Kennedy from Donegal town.

Chloe captured the attention of the judges and the general public when she won the Donegal title which guarantees a slot on live TV with Dáithí Ó Sé.

Over the last few months she has been attending numerous events like the Galway and Killarney Races, visiting many centres and attending all local events.

On Friday night next in the Central Hotel in Donegal a large send off has been organised to send Chloe on her way to the Kingdom with light refreshments being served.

Tralee

No doubt it will be a night of celebration.

Chloe heads off on Sunday and will visit many venues before arriving in Tralee on Wednesday where she will commence her 'official' duties.

On Sunday week, the Donegal contingent will take over the Grand Hotel in the centre of Tralee where Chloe will meet up with the large contingent from Donegal and further afield.