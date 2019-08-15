Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, August 15, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Nellie Moore, 15 St John’s Park, Derry, née McGranaghan, Letterkenny

- Patricia (Patsy) Doherty, née Gillespie, Kinnego, Buncrana

- Michael McElwaine, Fanad

- Dr Vinnie Krishnan, Raphoe and formerly of Durban, South Africa

- Roy Morrow, Donegal town

- Peter Stuart Pithie, Conventry, and Tandragee, Clonmany

- Hughie McMenamin, Castlefinn

- Eamonn Gallagher, Ballyroan Park, Dublin 16 and Bundoran

- Frances Valkenborghs, née Kelly, Nijlen, Belgium and formerly of Creeslough

The death has taken place of Nellie Moore, 15 St John’s Park, Derry, née McGranaghan, Letterkenny.

Funeral from her home on Friday, August 16 at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn.

Interment afterwards in the city cemetery.

The sudden death has occurred of John Manus O’Donnell, Renny, Lettermacaward and London.

His remains will repose in McGlynn's Funeral Home from 3pm on Thursday, August 15, with rosary at 9pm.

Viewing on Friday, August 16 at 3pm, with removal at 5.30pm going to St Bridget's Church, Lettermacaward for 6pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 17 at 11am with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family Flowers only please.

The sudden death has taken place of Patricia (Patsy) Doherty, née Gillespie, Kinnego, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving from her late residence on Saturday, August 17 at 10am for a 11 o'clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Branch of the Irish Kidney Association or Porter Funeral Directors.

House private from 11pm – 10am and strictly on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael McElwaine, Cooladerry, Fanad.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, August 17 going to St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary tonight at 9pm.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West C/O Eamonn Scott Funeral Director or any family member.

The sudden death has taken place of Dr Vinnie Krishnan, Brae Head, Raphoe and formerly of Durban, South Africa.

His remains will be reposing in Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe. Rosary at 8pm each evening.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, August 17 at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11am Requiem Mass with private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Emergency Department, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Director, Raphoe.

The death has taken place of Roy Morrow, Clar, Donegal town.

Reposing at his daughter Mary’s home, 5 Silver Wood, Donegal Road, Ballybofey from 12pm to 10pm tomorrow, Thursday.

Funeral Service at 2pm on Friday in Donegal Parish Church, followed by burial in St Agatha’s Church graveyard, Clar.

The sudden death has taken place of Peter Stuart Pithie, Conventry, England and Tandragee, Clonmany.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of rest at 3pm tomorrow afternoon, Thursday, August 15 going to the family home in Tandragee, Clonmany.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, August 17 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dontaions in lieu of flowers to Coronary Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O Comiskey Funeral Directors.

House private please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has occurred of Hughie McMenamin, Lisnamulligan, Castlefinn.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from his home on Thursday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefinn. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefinn.

The death has occurred of Eamonn Gallagher, Ballyroan Park, Dublin 16 and Bundoran.

Reposing at his late residence on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, for 10am Service followed by Cremation.

Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul (Donation Box at Chapel). All further enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue Village.

The death has taken place at Luven University Hospital of Frances Valkenborghs, née Kelly, Nijlen, Belgium and formerly of Creeslough.

Funeral Mass at St Willibrordus Church, Nijlen, Belgium on Friday, August 16 at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

