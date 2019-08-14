Nell Gallagher - a loving mother and grandmother is laid to rest

The death occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital on Tuesday, August 6 of Mrs. Nell Gallagher, Carrick, Derrybeg.

Born in Crolly, she was a daughter of the late Hughie and Gracie Boyle, and was one of five children.

She passed away after a short illness.

After her marriage to Charlie Rua Den Eoghain Gallagher, Sleeghan they took up residency at Carrick where five daughters and two sons were born.

Nell Ghracie Dhónaill was a lovely, friendly individual who possessed many rich virtues. She was a woman of outstanding qualities. She was a classy and elegant dresser, who always had a smile on her face and could brighten the darkest and dullest day.

Although Nell spent many years living at Carrick she had great affiliation with her birthplace, Crolly. She had a special place in her heart for the nearby St. Patrick’s Church in the picturesque village of Meenaweal which opened in March 1936.

At her funeral Mass an Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P., described her as a good woman with strong and abiding faith. This faith he said was handed down to her by her parents and she in turn handed it down to her family.



Devotion

She had a great devotion to the Virgin Mary and in former years she would make the annual pilgrimage by bus to Knock Shrine which was started by the late Annie Chonaill Bhiddy.

She also made numerous visits to Lourdes Shrine with the Cairde Mhuire Lourdes Group.

She and her late husband were daily Mass goers. She was a member of the Holy Hour at St. Colmcille Church, Cnoc Fola. A woman with a generous heart she sent alms to priests working in the Foreign Missions on a regular basis.

She was a member of the first Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola and in former years she thoroughly enjoyed dressing up and taking part in the annual traditional festival in Cnoc Fola.

She was an excellent cook and was widely known for her delicious bread and scones which she kindly supplied during the festival. Nell was a good neighbour and she had very kind neighbours and was a good friend to many. They would visit her for a chat and a cup of tea.



Loving wife

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and she will be sorely missed.

Her remains reposed at her home on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and there was a constant stream of people calling to her home during the wake to express their sympathy to her bereaved family.

Her Requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Saturday. The main celebrant was an Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P., Gaoth Dobhair and concelebrants were, Fr. Martin Collum, P.P., Rathmullan (cousin of her late husband Charlie Rua) and Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork. Canon Michael Herrity, C.C., was in the congregation.

The soloist was Paula Diver Gillespie and she was accompanied on guitar by Pat Duffy.

The first lesson was read by Fr. Collum, while Fr. Seán read the second lesson.

Her funeral took place afterwards to Magheragallon cemetery.

Predeceased by her husband, Charlie Rua and by her brother, Paidí Boyle, and by her sisters, Gracie, Mary and Kathleen, she is survived by her daughters, twins, Ann Breslin (Magheraclogher), Peig Sweeney (Bunbeg), Gráinne Rua Mhic Giolla Easpaig (Gleann Cholmcille), Cha Ní Ghallchóir (Derrybeg) and Caitlín Nic Giolla Choill (Brinaleck), sons, Hughie Rua and Dónall (both living at Carrick), grandchildren, great grand children, in-laws, family circle and many friends.