Popular south Donegal postman retires after 30 years

Popular south Donegal postman Donal Corcoran has retired after thirty years service with An Post.

Donal served twenty-one of those years on the Ballintra route.

He was known for always making time to call into elderly people on his postal route and they loved to hear the latest news from him and see him call by.

The people of the area would like to wish Donal good health and happiness in his retirement.

They would also like to thank Donal for the courteous and diligent way he carried out his postal duties on a daily basis no matter how good or bad the changing seasons in Ballintra affected his travel route.

An Post has organised a get together for Donal in the Country Inn, Ballinakillew, this Saturday, August 17, commencing at 8.30pm.