Donegal's Kieran Murray part of Ireland Transplant team for World Games

Ramelton's Kieran Murray is one of the 38 members of Transplant Team Ireland who will proudly don their Irish jerseys when they represent their country and honour their donors at the World Transplant Games in Newcastle Gateshead UK which will take place from August 17th to 24th.

Ranging in age from 16 to 81, the team of 29 men and 9 women, have all undergone transplants including 1 heart, 1 lung, 4 liver, 1 bone marrow and 31 kidney. The largest ever Irish Transplant Team travelling abroad, they will be among 2000 participants from over 60 countries who will take part in the World Transplant Games 2019 showcasing the success of organ donation.

Athletes will compete in their respective age categories in the following events: badminton, cycling, darts, golf, petanque, squash, swimming, table tennis, ten pin bowling, tennis, mini-marathon, and track and field.

This year the team has gratefully received support from Swim Ireland, Athletics Ireland and Irish Squash. The on-going coaching support from Swim Ireland has been particularly welcomed. Astellas Pharma Ltd. has again provided some sponsorship towards the costs of running the team.

The Irish Kidney Association will host the European Transplant & Dialysis Sports Championships in Dublin next summer (August 2nd-9th 2020) and its primary goal is to promote the importance and success of organ donation for transplantation.

MURRAY PROFILE

Keiran Murray has had two kidney transplants, and received his most recent in 2013. He resides in Ramelton, with his wife and three daughters.

Kieran will be competing in this year’s World Transplant Games in the 40-49 years age category in the following events:

5k Mini-marathon

Golf Singles

Golf Team

Track & Field – 1500m

Track & Field – 4x100m Relay

Track & Field – 800m

Kieran previously participated in the World Transplant Games in Argentina 2015, and Spain 2017. He also took part in the European Transplant and Dialysis Sports Championships in Poland 2014, Finland 2016 and Italy 2018.

He says: “After my most recent transplant, I took up running in which I love every minute of it. I also play golf, enjoy meeting up with friends and socialising.

"Transplant Team Ireland improves you physically and mentally. You meet new friends and challenge yourself to try new things and to do things you never thought possible. Being part of Transplant Team Ireland is like inheriting a new family."