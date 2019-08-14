NEWS

Donegal garda promoted to chief superintendent

New chief superintendent assigned to Wexford

Chief Superintendent Denis Ferry

A Donegal garda has been promoted to the rank of chief superintendent in the latest round of Garda promotions.

The promotion of Denis Ferry was approved by the Policing Authority last week.

An Garda Siochána announced this week that he has been assigned to the Wexford Garda Division as chief superintendent.

He is the son of Denis and Eileen Ferry of Roshine, Dunfanaghy. 