Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, August 14

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Hughie McMenamin, Castlefinn

- Eamonn Gallagher, Ballyroan Park, Dublin 16 and Bundoran

- Mary McNulty, Dunmore Lane, Falcarragh

- Margaret Jean Malpis Deery, Keenagh, Malin Head

- Frances Valkenborghs, née Kelly, Nijlen, Belgium and formerly of Creeslough

Hughie McMenamin, Lisnamulligan, Castlefinn

The death has occurred of Hughie McMenamin, Lisnamulligan, Castlefinn.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from his home on Thursday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefinn. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefinn.

Eamonn Gallagher, Ballyroan Park, Dublin 16 and Bundoran

The death has occurred of Eamonn Gallagher, Ballyroan Park, Dublin 16 and Bundoran.

Reposing at his late residence on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, for 10am Service followed by Cremation.

Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul (Donation Box at Chapel). All further enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue Village.

Mary McNulty, Dunmore Lane, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Mary McNulty, Dunmore Lane, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass takes place in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh on Wednesday, August 14 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm. House private from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Falcarragh Nursing Unit C/O any family member or Carton Funeral Directors.

Margaret Jean Malpis Deery, Keenagh, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Margaret Jean Malpis Deery, Keenagh, Malin Head.

Funeral leaving Carndonagh Community Hospital, Chapel of Rest on Wednesday, August 14 at 11.30am going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 4pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Malin Head Defibrillator Group.

Frances Valkenborghs, née Kelly, Nijlen, Belgium and formerly of Creeslough

The death has taken place at Luven University Hospital of Frances Valkenborghs, née Kelly, Nijlen, Belgium and formerly of Creeslough.

Funeral Mass at St Willibrordus Church, Nijlen, Belgium on Friday, August 16 at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

