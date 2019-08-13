Gardaí seek information in relation to two serious assaults that occurred on Friday

Gardaí are appealing for information about two serious assaults which took place in Donegal on Friday.

A male was punched as he went to leave a licensed premises in Buncrana.

The male fell to the ground and he banged his head resulting in serious injury. Gardaí say that they believe the suspect fled the scene.

Gardaí in Buncrana would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or may be able to help them with his inquiries.

You can call gardaí at Buncrana Garda Station at 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

On Friday, August 9, at around 3am an assault occurred at lower main street, Letterkenny. A male was treated in Letterkenny University Hosptial for facial injuries incurred in the assault.

It is understood that he was punched and kicked in an attack by two men wearing tracksuits.

Gardaí are looking at a possible connection between an earlier altercation at Market Square are of Letterkenny on Friday evening.

Gardaí are trawling through CCTV footage in relation to both assaults.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact gardaí.