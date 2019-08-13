Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, August 13

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Hughie McMenamin, Lisnamulligan, Castlefinn

The death has occurred of Hughie McMenamin, Lisnamulligan, Castlefinn.

Hughie’s remains will repose at his home from 7pm on Tuesday.

Funeral from his home on Thursday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefinn. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefinn.

Mary Boyle, Bught, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Mary Boyle, Bught, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, August 13, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Eamonn Gallagher, Ballyroan Park, Dublin 16 and Bundoran

The death has occurred of Eamonn Gallagher, Ballyroan Park, Dublin 16 and Bundoran.

Reposing at his late residence on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, for 10am Service followed by Cremation.

Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul (Donation Box at Chapel). All further enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue Village.

Mary McNulty, Dunmore Lane, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Mary McNulty, Dunmore Lane, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass takes place in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh on Wednesday, August 14 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm. House private from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Falcarragh Nursing Unit C/O any family member or Carton Funeral Directors.

Henry Blaney, Rosskirk, Portsalon

The sudden death has taken place of Henry Blaney, Rosskirk, Portsalon.

Removal on Tuesday August 13 from the Eternal Light chapel of Rest at 4pm going to the Church of Christ the Redeemer, Rossnakill.

Funeral Service at 2pmon Wednesday afternoon with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private at the request of the deceased. Neighbours and friends welcome.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Good & New Charity Shop, Letterkenny C/O any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director, Fanad.

Margaret Jean Malpis Deery, Keenagh, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Margaret Jean Malpis Deery, Keenagh, Malin Head.

Her remains reposed at Carndonagh Community Hospital, Chapel of Rest on Monday and will repose again on Tuesday, August 13 from 2pm to 8pm.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday, August 14 at 11.30am going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 4pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Malin Head Defibrillator Group.

Dessie Egan, Main St., Pettigo

The death has occurred of Dessie Egan, Main St., Pettigo, peacefully at his residence.

Remains reposing at his residence. Removal at 10.30am on Tuesday to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private please on morning of funeral.

Breda Ferry, Moyra, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Breda Ferry, Moyra, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral on Tuesday for 12pm Mass in St. Finnan’s Church, Falcarragh.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors.



Michael Lynch, The Carrie, Flask, Drumfries

The death has occurred at his home of Michael Lynch, The Carrie, Flask, Drumfries.

Remains reposing at his home with funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10am going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Gallagher, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Kinnycally, St Johnston

The peaceful death has occurred of Mary Gallagher, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Kinnycally, St Johnston.

Remains reposed at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Blanchardstown on Monday evening.

Removal from there on Tuesday, August 13 to the Church of our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to ABI & NCBI.

Frances Valkenborghs, née Kelly, Nijlen, Belgium and formerly of Creeslough

The death has taken place at Luven University Hospital of Frances Valkenborghs, née Kelly, Nijlen, Belgium and formerly of Creeslough.

Funeral Mass at St. Willibrordus Church, Nijlen, Belgium on Friday, August 16 at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

