Randox Teoranta actively seeking international language speakers in Donegal



Donegal-based health diagnostics company Randox Teoranta has launched a number of exciting new dual-language business development roles in its Dungloe facilities, with a special emphasis on candidates who are fluent in Spanish.

The result of an increased demand for Randox’s pioneering diagnostic test in areas including Stroke, Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes, and of continued expansion across the company, the roles will facilitate further market penetration for Randox and its ever-growing sales team.

Although office-based, the roles will provide the opportunity for regular international travel, to customers based in Randox’s global distribution network of 145 countries.

Paul Kenna, Recruitment Consultant for Randox Teoranta, explained what the global healthcare company is looking for:

“From a small company in 1982 to a global organization with over 1500 employees, Randox continues to expand rapidly, and we have plenty of opportunities for ambitious and skilled individuals to join us, to help achieve our goal of improving health worldwide.

“With offices and distribution in over 145 different countries across the world – from the UK and Ireland right over to the USA, China and Australia - we’re actively seeking new Business Development Executives who are fluent in an additional language (Spanish in particular), have a global perspective, and demonstrate an adaptability and willingness to travel and take on new experiences.”

The successful candidates will be assigned a particular geographical target area where they will promote the Randox product portfolio. Identifying new market opportunities and increasing sales will go hand-in-hand with conducting regular customer visits and attending conferences and trade shows.

Paul continued: “Randox by its very nature is a company based on innovation and ingenuity – around 25% of our annual turnover is reinvested in the research and development of new tests, and as such, we value creative, ambitious individuals who take the initiative to improve their knowledge of both Randox and competitor products, and ultimately, increase sales.

“We want to hear from second language speakers who are interested in developing a world-class career in an industry-leading company committed to making an impact on patient health around the world. If that sounds like you – please do get in touch.”