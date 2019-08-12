Over two thousand Donegal Leaving Cert students will get results tomorrow

Over two thousand Leaving Certificate students are to get their result tomorrow on Tuesday, August 13.

The Samaritans is making the call, as 60,000 Leaving Cert pupils prepare to get their marks.

The charity said their mental health is more important than grades, and they should ask for help if they are unhappy with their results.

Not a measure of your value

Many will no doubt be delighted with their results and what they will mean for their future, but the Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP) realise that the results may bring uncertainty and disappointment to some people.

Ray Henry, Chair of the IACP, and Counsellorm said: "The pressure surrounding exam results can be extremely anxiety inducing for young people. It can be a major contributing factor in mental health issues among students.

"I advise young people to remain positive. Parents need to be supportive of their children, and help them develop a skill set to cope with stress. Take time to listen to them and allow them a safe space to express their uncertainty and fears."

He urged students remember that your results are not a true measure of your value as a human being. "Know that these feelings are only temporary and will pass in time. Don’t be so hard on yourself, don’t think of your results as a disappointment see it as an opportunity for future growth," he said.

Changes

Under a new fast-tracked process, college applicants will receive their offers before the end of this week.

The changes also mean students who appeal their exam grades will receive their results three weeks earlier than normal.

In another change to tradition, CAO applicants are due to receive college offers online from 2pm on Thursday, several days earlier than normal.